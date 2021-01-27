Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $49,760,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,415,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 85,413 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. 428,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,144,042. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $123.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.