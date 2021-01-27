Morgan Stanley Buys New Stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Freeline Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $8,572,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

FRLN stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

