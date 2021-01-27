Morgan Stanley Buys 2,564 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 40.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

