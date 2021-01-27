Morgan Stanley Buys 1,162 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $79,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $20.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

