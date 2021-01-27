Morgan Stanley Acquires 39,837 Shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of IMV worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IMV by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of IMV by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMV in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.66.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. IMV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. Research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

