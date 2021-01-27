Morgan Stanley Acquires 12,371 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $383.64 million, a PE ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.13. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

