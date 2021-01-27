Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after buying an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 94,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Accenture stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.81. The company had a trading volume of 51,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

