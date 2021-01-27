Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of SYK traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.65. 41,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,734. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $215.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.