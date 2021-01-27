Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $20.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.65. 241,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,565,331. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.64 and a 200 day moving average of $505.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

