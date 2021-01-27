Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. 10,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,079. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

