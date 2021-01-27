Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.73. 18,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,976. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

