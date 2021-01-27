Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,772 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.06. 1,911,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,674,563. The firm has a market cap of $260.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.