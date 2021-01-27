Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $45,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $46,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of MNST opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

