Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,207 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $165,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,260,000 after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $97,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock worth $42,665,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $23.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,572. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.55 and its 200 day moving average is $304.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

