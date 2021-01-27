Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $54,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,097,000 after buying an additional 311,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.