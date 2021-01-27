Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,714 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

VOD opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.5325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

