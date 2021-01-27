Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,934,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 293,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

