Monarch Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,409,000 after purchasing an additional 97,574 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $319.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

