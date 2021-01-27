Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

