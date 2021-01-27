Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 5.1%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 7,499,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,774,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 682.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

