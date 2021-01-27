MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,557.71

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One MMOCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $62,557.71 and $15.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000245 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 115,548,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,711,875 tokens. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

