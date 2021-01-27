MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.36.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $177.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.21. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

