MKM Partners Increases World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $65.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $1,343,700.00. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.