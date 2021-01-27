MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

