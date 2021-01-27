Mithril Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $9.42 million and $2.49 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00010430 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.60 or 0.00413537 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

