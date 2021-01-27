Mirrored Microsoft Price Tops $243.85 (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft token can currently be purchased for $243.85 or 0.00766066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $4.52 million and $125,845.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00130096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00281647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00036649 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 18,536 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars.

