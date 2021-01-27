Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX) Shares Down 25%

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,944,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 699,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$14.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39.

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. It develops HM X-mill, a mineral grinding mill for grinding of ores, as well as regrinding of concentrates and tailings; HM X-leach, a cyanide-free process for the extraction of gold and other precious metals; and HM X-tract, a modular turnkey portable processing unit that includes crushing, grinding, sizing, gravity separation, floatation, concentration, clarification, water recycling, power generation, and operational service support modules.

