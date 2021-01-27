MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Cap Tops $112.12 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $10.48 or 0.00032579 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $112.12 million and $482,552.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.43 or 0.00318365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003950 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.72 or 0.01503483 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,696,823 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

