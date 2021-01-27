Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%.

Shares of MBCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

