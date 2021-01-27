Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Shares Up 31.3%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) rose 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.