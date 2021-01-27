Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.96.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $234.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

