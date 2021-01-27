Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Cowen

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.36.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $234.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

