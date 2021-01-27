Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

MSFT traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.33. 39,723,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,319,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $234.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.65.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

