Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 1,336,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,564,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

