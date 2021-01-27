Michael Hunkapiller Sells 215,026 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 215,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $8,426,868.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,627,914.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, January 22nd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $19,740,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

