MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,950,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,808,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 115.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 536,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after acquiring an additional 471,555 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 220.3% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 437,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 300,667 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.