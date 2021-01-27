Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $36,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,210.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,045.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

