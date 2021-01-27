Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

MRU stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 568,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,535. The firm has a market cap of C$13.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Metro Inc. has a 12-month low of C$49.03 and a 12-month high of C$66.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.10.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.6745959 EPS for the current year.

About Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

