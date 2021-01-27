Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.47 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $3.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of C$49.03 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.10.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

