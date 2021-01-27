Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Methode Electronics worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

