Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.58

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $28.40. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 53,738 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 173.85% and a net margin of 89.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 338,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

