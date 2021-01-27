Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of EBSB stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 182,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,655. The company has a market cap of $760.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

