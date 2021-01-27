Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading Up 7.9%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 587,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 439,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meredith in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Meredith by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 59.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Meredith by 221.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.