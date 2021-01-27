Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. 324,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,914. The stock has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.