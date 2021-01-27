Megacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $40.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00403780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,393,650 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

