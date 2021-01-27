Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.7% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 88.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

