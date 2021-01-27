Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

