MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Newmont by 428.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Newmont by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,026,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.98. 320,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,542. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $85,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

