MD Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.1% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $65,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,656,000 after buying an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,675,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,175,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,039,000 after purchasing an additional 241,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,207. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

