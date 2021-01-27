MD Financial Management Inc. Has $39.19 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $39,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,213,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.81 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 722,096 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

